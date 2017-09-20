Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Not practicing Wednesday
Eifert (knee/back) won't practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Eifert logged 78 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps in Thursday's 13-9 loss to the Texans, but he managed just three catches for 42 yards on four targets and came out of the contest with knee and back injuries. The latter issue is of particular interest, as Eifert was limited during the Bengals' offseason program while recovering from December surgery. With the team yet to comment on his injuries, Eifert's practice participation (or lack thereof) may provide the only real hint regarding his availability for Sunday's game in Green Bay. The Bengals will turn to Tyler Kroft and/or C.J. Uzomah (ankle) at tight end if Eifert can't go.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Uncertain for Week 3•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Bounces back with three receptions Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited in Sunday's loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Contract talks unsuccessful•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Starts with full practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Practices Monday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...