Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Not practicing Wednesday

Eifert (knee/back) won't practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert logged 78 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps in Thursday's 13-9 loss to the Texans, but he managed just three catches for 42 yards on four targets and came out of the contest with knee and back injuries. The latter issue is of particular interest, as Eifert was limited during the Bengals' offseason program while recovering from December surgery. With the team yet to comment on his injuries, Eifert's practice participation (or lack thereof) may provide the only real hint regarding his availability for Sunday's game in Green Bay. The Bengals will turn to Tyler Kroft and/or C.J. Uzomah (ankle) at tight end if Eifert can't go.