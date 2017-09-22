Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Not spotted Friday

Eifert (knee/back) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert sat out the first two days of practice this week, and it looks like he will do the same Friday. His Week 3 status will be revealed at some point after Friday's session, but with him not getting in any work this week, his chances of playing Sunday against the Packers are not promising.