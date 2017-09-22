Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Not spotted Friday
Eifert (knee/back) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Eifert sat out the first two days of practice this week, and it looks like he will do the same Friday. His Week 3 status will be revealed at some point after Friday's session, but with him not getting in any work this week, his chances of playing Sunday against the Packers are not promising.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Entirely absent at Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Uncertain for Week 3•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Bounces back with three receptions Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...