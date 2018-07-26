Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Officially lands on PUP list
Eifert (back) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
A report emerged earlier Thursday morning that Eifert would be a candidate for the PUP list, and the move ultimately become official shortly afterwards. Though the designation appears foreboding at first, Eifert can return to practice at any point once he is cleared by the team. According to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Eifert was present at Thursday's practice, though he was limited to conditioning on the side. Expect that to be the case for the majority of training camp, with limited details about his potential Week 1 status available in the coming weeks.
