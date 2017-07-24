Bengals' Tyler Eifert: On track for start of camp

Eifert (back) should be ready to participate when the Bengals begin training camp Friday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It will be interesting to see if Eifert is able to participate without restrictions, however, as he was limited in OTAs during the offseason following surgery in December. In a Cincinnati offense with plenty of weapons for quarterback Andy Dalton, Eifert should be one of the more heavily-targeted pass-catchers in the red zone, where he's been targeted 27 times over his last 21 games dating back to the start of the 2015 season.