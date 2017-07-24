Bengals' Tyler Eifert: On track for start of camp
Eifert (back) should be ready to participate when the Bengals begin training camp Friday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It will be interesting to see if Eifert is able to participate without restrictions, however, as he was limited in OTAs during the offseason following surgery in December. In a Cincinnati offense with plenty of weapons for quarterback Andy Dalton, Eifert should be one of the more heavily-targeted pass-catchers in the red zone, where he's been targeted 27 times over his last 21 games dating back to the start of the 2015 season.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited during OTAs•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Isn't sure if he'll be ready for camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Says he'll be ready for start of training camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expected back for OTAs•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Should be ready for offseason•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Undergoes back surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...