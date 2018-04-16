Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Opens voluntary workouts under limitations
Eifert recently indicated that he still isn't allowed to squat or perform exercises that "load the spine," Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports. "It's important to stay healthy whether you've been hurt or not, but I think I'm obviously in a unique situation with the amount of games I've missed," the tight end said. "I'm doing everything I can as far as maintenance goes and all that stuff so I can stay on the field -- just doing what I can."
Eifert, who originally injured his back last September, received medical clearance from the esteemed Dr. Robert Watkins in February and has since resumed running and performing select weightlifting exercises. However, the Bengals are likely going the extra mile to minimize the workload they put on their standout tight end with the start of the regular season still over four months away. It isn't clear how long Eifert may be operating under restrictions, but it wouldn't be a complete surprise if he's still being babied when training camp opens in late July. Eifert is set to play the 2018 campaign on a one-year, $5.5 million deal that has a maximum value of $8.5 million with incentives.
