Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Opts for season-ending surgery

Eifert (back) will undergo season-ending back surgery Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After meeting with doctors Wednesday to determine his best course of action, Eifert has officially opted for surgery and will be out four-to-six months. It's possible his career in Cincinnati is over, as the oft-injured tight end -- who missed 41 out of a possible 80 regular-season games as a member of the Bengals -- will be a free agent at year's end. Left in his wake is Tyler Kroft, who's filled in admirably the past three weeks and will serve as the team's No. 1 tight end going forward.