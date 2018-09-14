Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Pair of catches in Week 2 win

Eifert secured two of four targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.

Eifert ended up playing on a robust 49 snaps (64 percent), although he was outproduced by position mate C.J. Uzomah despite the latter logging 12 fewer plays overall. Of considerably more importance is the fact that Eifert has made it through the first two games of the season without so much as a nick, as the oft-injured tight end's health is of paramount concern given last season's back surgery. The 28-year-old will look to improve on his current 5-67 line when the Bengals face off with the Panthers in Week 3.