Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Pair of catches in Week 2 win
Eifert secured two of four targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.
Eifert ended up playing on a robust 49 snaps (64 percent), although he was outproduced by position mate C.J. Uzomah despite the latter logging 12 fewer plays overall. Of considerably more importance is the fact that Eifert has made it through the first two games of the season without so much as a nick, as the oft-injured tight end's health is of paramount concern given last season's back surgery. The 28-year-old will look to improve on his current 5-67 line when the Bengals face off with the Panthers in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.