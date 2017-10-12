Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Placed on IR
Eifert (back) has been placed on IR by the Bengals.
The move comes as no surprise, with Eifert slated to undergo season-ending back surgery. As a result, Tyler Kroft's role as the Bengals' top tight end has been cemented, while the oft-injured Eifert may well have played his last game with the team, as the 27-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season.
