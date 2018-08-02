Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Planned side work session Thursday

Eifert (back) sat out the Bengals' full practice Thursday, instead working out on the side, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The Bengals are breaking Eifert in slowly, which makes sense given his extensive injury history. It explains why he began training camp on the PUP list, and why he didn't practice Thursday. He's also unlikely to participate in Saturday's scrimmage.

