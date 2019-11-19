Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Plays in 10th game
Eifert tallied three receptions on four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Raiders.
This was Eifert's 10th game of the season, reaching the mark for the first time since the 2015 season. Eifert's been unfortunate in the injury arena over the past few years, but now that he's healthy, it's clear the 29-year-old isn't the tight end he used to be. Eifert finished behind C.J. Uzomah in snaps for the second straight week, recording 23 to Uzomah's 38, and he's averaging 2.8 receptions for 23 yards per game this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Best Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Waivers: Starting options?
Another week, another couple of new names at running back to target. However, this week's options...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.