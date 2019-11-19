Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Plays in 10th game

Eifert tallied three receptions on four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Raiders.

This was Eifert's 10th game of the season, reaching the mark for the first time since the 2015 season. Eifert's been unfortunate in the injury arena over the past few years, but now that he's healthy, it's clear the 29-year-old isn't the tight end he used to be. Eifert finished behind C.J. Uzomah in snaps for the second straight week, recording 23 to Uzomah's 38, and he's averaging 2.8 receptions for 23 yards per game this year.