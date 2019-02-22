Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Proves progress with video
Eifert (ankle) tweeted a video of himself going through ladder drills Thursday.
The video leaves no doubt Eifert has made significant progress since early January, at which point he was limited to jogging for about 20 minutes at a time. He's now doing lateral movements and agility work, potentially setting the stage for participation in OTAs as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent for the second straight offseason. Eifert's recovery timetable was estimated at 4-to-5 months after he had surgery Sept. 30 to address a broken right ankle he suffered Week 4. The 28-year-old tight end has played 43 games through six NFL seasons, including just six appearances the past two years.
