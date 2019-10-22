Play

Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Quiet again in Week 7

Eifert caught both his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Eifert continues to work as the Bengals' top tight end (34 snaps), but he hasn't found any real level of production in 2019. The 29-year-old has only 17 catches for 118 yards and one touchdown through seven games.

