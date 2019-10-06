Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Quiet against Cardinals

Eifert caught two of four targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona.

The conditions could not have been more ideal for the former Pro Bowler Eifert to have a breakout Week 5, going up against a Cardinals defense that entered the day allowing 66 more receiving yards and three more touchdowns to opposing tight ends than any other team in the league. He garnered one end-zone target Sunday but was unable to haul in the pass, and has yet to exceed 27 receiving yards in any game this year after breaking 35 yards in three of his four appearances during 2018. It appears Eifert may be a touchdown-dependent fantasy asset at this point in his career, and in Week 6 he and the Bengals will be facing a Ravens defense that has conceded just one tight end touchdown this season.