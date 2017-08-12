Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Quiet preseason debut Friday
Eifert secured his only target for four yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over the Bucs.
The oft-injured 26-year-old is striving to play all 16 games for the first time in his career, and he's apparently looked to be at full health in the early stages of training camp. Friday, Eifert saw action on the opening possession, making his one catch in Bucs territory. While his involvement was limited overall, he'll look to up his production and snaps in next Saturday's tilt against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Playing Friday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Cleared for start of camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: On track for start of camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited during OTAs•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Isn't sure if he'll be ready for camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Says he'll be ready for start of training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...