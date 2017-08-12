Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Quiet preseason debut Friday

Eifert secured his only target for four yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over the Bucs.

The oft-injured 26-year-old is striving to play all 16 games for the first time in his career, and he's apparently looked to be at full health in the early stages of training camp. Friday, Eifert saw action on the opening possession, making his one catch in Bucs territory. While his involvement was limited overall, he'll look to up his production and snaps in next Saturday's tilt against the Chiefs.