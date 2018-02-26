Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Receives clearance for full activities

Eifert, who missed 14 games with the Bengals last season after undergoing micro-disc surgery in September, was cleared last week by Dr. Robert Watkins to participate in offseason workouts and resume his career in 2018, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

When the new league year opens March 14, Eifert will hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. After being limited to just 10 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, the zeroes on his next deal are likely to be less than it once seemed after he turned 52 receptions into 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in his third NFL campaign in 2015. Even so, tight ends with his offensive potential aren't easy to find and Eifert is still just 27 years old. There is certain to be at least modest interest in Eifert this offseason, with a reunion with the Bengals possibly even on the table.