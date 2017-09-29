Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Remains out this week
Eifert (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The report clarifies that the tight end's current back issue is not the same as the one he dealt with last year, which required surgery. For now, we'll consider Eifert week-to-week, which paves the way for Tyler Kroft to continue to serve as the Bengals' No. 1 tight end after being on the field for all but one of the team's 61 snaps on offense in Week 3.
