Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Ruled out for Week 3
Eifert (knee/back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Eifert was unable to practice at all this week, so it comes as little surprise that he will be sidelined Sunday. Tyler Kroft is next in line on the Bengals' depth chart, but C.J. Uzomah seems like the best bet among Bengals tight ends to make a fantasy impact in Eifert's absence.
