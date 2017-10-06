Play

Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Ruled out this week

Eifert (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With Eifert still sidelined, Tyler Kroft, who caught six passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday, will continue to start at tight end for the Bengals in Week 5.

