Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Season-high 74 yards Week 3

Eifert caught six of eight targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Carolina.

Eifert had just five catches for 67 yards combined over the first two weeks, so this was a welcome step in the right direction. Top pass catcher A.J. Green left this contest with a groin injury in the third quarter, which could result in a nice bump in volume for Eifert if Green can't go next week in Atlanta.