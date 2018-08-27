Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Sees action Sunday

Eifert saw action on 14 snaps in Sunday's preseason win over the Bills.

In the process, Eifert caught one of his three targets for 11 yards. Heading into the contest, the tight end's last game was back in mid-September. Back and ankle issues limited Eifert to 10 contests over the past two campaigns, but when healthy, he's shown a knack for doing damage in the red zone, as evidenced by the 13 TDs he racked up in as many games in 2015. Given his injury history and the potential that he may end up on some form of snap count out of the gate, Eifert's value has dipped in drafts and auctions to the point that he could profile as a nice low-cost gamble, despite the high-risk/high-reward tag justifiably attached to him.