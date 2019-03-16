Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Signs deal with Bengals
Eifert (ankle) signed a one-year deal with the Bengals on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bengals opted to bring two of their three free agent TEs back this offseason, coming to terms with C.J. Uzomah on Monday, followed by a one-year offer to Eifert just five days later. While the former appears to be a larger part of the Bengals future given the three-year, $18 million contract, Eifert's injury history has understandably resulted in a second straight one-year contract. Given the 28-year-old has played in just six games over the course of the past two seasons, it's quite possible Uzomah might even be the favorite to start the season, particularly if Eifert's rehabilitation from October ankle surgery takes longer than expected.
