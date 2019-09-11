Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Sits out Wednesday

Eifert had a healthy day off from practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Eifert's absence from on-field drills was described as a "vet day." Expect that to occur frequently this year as the Bengals try to keep him healthy throughout the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories