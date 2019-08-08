Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Slated to sit out preseason opener

Eifert (ankle) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Given Eifert's injury history it's no surprise that the Bengals are inclined to limit his preseason work. The team's primary goal when it comes to the talented, but frequently sidelined tight end, is preparing him to be healthy and available for Week 1 action.

