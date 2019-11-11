Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Snaps scoreless streak

Eifert caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 49-13 loss to Baltimore.

With the Bengals down by multiple scores just before halftime, rookie Ryan Finley floated a six-yard pass near the front pylon and into the arms of Eifert for the rookie's first career touchdown. The score was Eifert's first since Week 2 in a season that has gotten away from the Bengals under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. With the top overall pick of the 2020 draft within sight, the Bengals figure to roll with Finley down the stretch and a big, reliable tight end like Eifert figures to be the kind of security blanket on which the rookie can rely. Next up is a resurgent Raiders team that has struggled in pass defense this season.