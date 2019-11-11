Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Snaps scoreless streak
Eifert caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 49-13 loss to Baltimore.
With the Bengals down by multiple scores just before halftime, rookie Ryan Finley floated a six-yard pass near the front pylon and into the arms of Eifert for the rookie's first career touchdown. The score was Eifert's first since Week 2 in a season that has gotten away from the Bengals under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. With the top overall pick of the 2020 draft within sight, the Bengals figure to roll with Finley down the stretch and a big, reliable tight end like Eifert figures to be the kind of security blanket on which the rookie can rely. Next up is a resurgent Raiders team that has struggled in pass defense this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...