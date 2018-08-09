Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status for first preseason game still unclear
Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis refused to answer whether Eifert (back) would play in the Bengals' first preseason game Thursday, but he was on the field earlier in the day getting in some work, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's not terribly important that Eifert play Thursday night, only that he doesn't experience any setbacks in the course of ramping up his activity. Even if he plays, like most starters he'll be limited.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Avoiding setbacks so far•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Full participant Friday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Planned side work session Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Coming off PUP list•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expects to play Week 1•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Officially lands on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.