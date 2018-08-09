Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status for first preseason game still unclear

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis refused to answer whether Eifert (back) would play in the Bengals' first preseason game Thursday, but he was on the field earlier in the day getting in some work, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's not terribly important that Eifert play Thursday night, only that he doesn't experience any setbacks in the course of ramping up his activity. Even if he plays, like most starters he'll be limited.