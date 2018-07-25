Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status uncertain

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin expressed some uncertainty whether Eifert (back) would be a factor this fall, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. "Hopefully Tyler Eifert can come back and be a factor for us," Tobin said. "I can't predict the future on that one, but I can testify to the fact that he made a difference when he was up and running for us. We know what he can do if he can get back to that level. I know his full intent is to get back to that level. We'll see if he can."

Hobson shared Tobin's skepticism, stating that it would be a surprise if Eifert is practicing when camp opens Thursday. The tight end's health concerns are well documented at this point, but the imposing threat he provides in the red zone when available provided enough reason for the Bengals to bring him back on a one-year deal this offseason.