Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Staying busy in practice

Eifert was heavily involved in the Bengals' last two practices, potentially setting himself up for an appearance in Saturday's preseason game at Dallas, Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group reports.

Despite being cleared for contact around two weeks ago, Eifert has been in and out of the lineup at practice as the Bengals carefully manage his workload to avoid any setbacks. The oft-injured tight end was unsurprisingly held out for the preseason opener, but he's now progressing toward his first in-game appearance since suffering a season-ending back injury last September. The Bengals may continue to limit Eifert's reps in the regular season, with No. 2 tight end Tyler Kroft having thoroughly proved his competence last year.