Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Stays put at trade deadline

Eifert ended up not getting dealt anywhere on Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline day.

There was a lot of speculation about Eifert being available and in demand, perhaps with the Patriots, but nothing came to fruition. He's coming off his most active game of the year, a six-catch, 74-yard effort against the Rams.

