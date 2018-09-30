Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Suffers broken ankle, out for season

Eifert suffered a broken right ankle in Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons and will require season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After missing significant chunks of the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to back problems, it appears Eifert's 2018 campaign will end after just four games due to the gruesome injury. He'll likely be placed on injured reserve within the next few days, with the tight end finishing the season with 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. His absence sets the stage for Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah to handle the Bengals' tight-end duties for the rest of the season, though it's possible the team will add another number to the position via trade or through a signing. Eifert, meanwhile, will become a free agent during the upcoming offseason and could face a cool market with injuries limiting him to just 14 regular-season outings over the past three years.