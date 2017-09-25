Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Uncertain about return

Eifert (knee/back) said Monday that he doesn't know when he'll be ready to return, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Eifert didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual 27-24 loss to the Packers. Tyler Kroft stepped in as the starting tight end, catching three of four targets for 28 yards while playing 98 percent of the offensive snaps. With the Bengals struggling to find productive complements to A.J. Green at wide receiver, Eifert's return would be a huge boost to the passing game Week 4 against the Browns.