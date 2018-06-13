Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Uncertain for start of training camp
Head coach Marvin Lewis said Eifert (back) hasn't suffered any setbacks, but he's unsure what his availability will be for the start of training camp, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports. "When (the doctors and trainers) tell him or release him to do what we can do, then he'll be ready to go," Lewis said when asked if Eifert would be ready for training camp. "The main thing is for him to stay up with everything mentally and when he can get the reps he can get that he was getting before when there wasn't defense over there it was good. There's no reason to get him jostled around right now until the time comes."
Eifert was limited at OTAs in May and isn't participating in the team's mandatory minicamp currently, which has brought up some concerns regarding Eifert's training camp availability. While coach Lewis didn't necessarily put those concerns to rest Wednesday, he did make it sound as if the Bengals were simply being cautious with their No. 1 tight end and there hasn't been any sort of aggravation. That likely means Eifert is still progressing as expected and further updates should be provided as the start of training camp nears.
