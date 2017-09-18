Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Uncertain for Week 3

Eifert is dealing with back and knee injuries, leaving his status uncertain for Week 3 against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Week 2 was a rough one for top tight ends, with Greg Olsen (foot), Rob Gronkowski (groin), Jordan Reed (chest) and Jimmy Graham (knee) suffering injuries of varying severity. Add Eifert to the list, though he'll at least have the benefit of extra time to recover after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. He's off to a slow start with only four catches for 46 yards on five targets through two games, but the Cincinnati offense can't be this bad all season and likely will make more of an effort to get Eifert the ball. Should he end up missing time, Tyler Kroft likely would fill in as the starting tight end, though A.J. Green might be the larger beneficiary from a fantasy perspective, considering he and Eifert tend to compete for Andy Dalton's attention in the red zone. The location of Eifert's injuries is a major concern, as he had back surgery in December and then dealt with knee tendinitis during the preseason.