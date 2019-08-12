Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Unsure about preseason

Eifert isn't sure if he'll play during the preseason, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. "They just tell me the day before maybe," Eifert said. "I go into practice preparing to play and let them figure that stuff out."

Eifert's injury history ensures the Bengals will take a cautious approach, but they could still make an argument for giving him some snaps in an exhibition to help knock off the rust. He's been cleared for all activities at training camp, albeit with a plan to manage his workload and decrease the likelihood of additional medical issues. He played just two games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury Week 4 last year.