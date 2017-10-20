Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Won't face limitations heading into 2018

Eifert (back), who underwent season-ending surgery last week, isn't expected to face any limitations heading into the 2018 campaign, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Eifert's doctors indicating the tight end endured no complications during the procedure, he should be in line for a normal offseason as he enters free agency for the first time in his career. Despite the supposed clean bill of health, Eifert's history of back problems -- last week's surgery was his third since entering the NFL -- will likely limit his earning potential even though he's been one of the league's more productive tight ends when he's taken the field. In 39 career games, Eifert has compiled 20 touchdowns while averaging 12.1 yards per reception.