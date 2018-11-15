Kroft (foot) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Kroft hasn't been officially ruled out for Sunday's game in Baltimore, but with back-to-back absences at practice Wednesday and Thursday, it appears safe to conclude he won't be available this weekend. The 26-year-old has missed the Bengals' past four contests, allowing C.J. Uzomah to seize control of the starting tight end role following the season-ending injury to Tyler Eifert (ankle).

More News
Our Latest Stories