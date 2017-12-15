Kroft (hamstring) turned in a full practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Kroft's full practice cleared up any concern the Bengals' coaching staff might have had about the tight end's health heading into the weekend. While Kroft should start and see the bulk of the snaps at tight end Sunday, he hasn't been a primary option in the Bengals' passing attack in recent weeks. Over the team's last five games, Kroft has hauled in eight of 16 targets for 60 yards and two scores.