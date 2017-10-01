Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Finds end zone twice versus Browns
Kroft caught six of seven targets for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns.
With Tyler Eifert (back) out of commission, Kroft stepped up and led the team in receiving yardage, finding the end zone for the firs time since Week 15 of the 2015 season. Few other players on offense have stepped up for the Bengals, so perhaps the third-year pro can continue to play a sizable role after seizing his opportunity. It remains to be seen if Eifert plays next week against the Bills, but Kroft seems likely to factor into the team's plans regardless.
