Kroft secured all four of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-14 loss to the Steelers.

Operating as the starter in place of the injured Tyler Eifert (back), Kroft wasn't targeted often down the field. However, he was a reliable short-range outlet, which proved handy on a day QB Andy Dalton often had little time to throw. The 2015 third-rounder has now seen at least four targets per week in his new role while averaging 4.3 receptions and 39.3 yards in those games. Together with the fact he's scored three times in that same span, Kroft is looking to be a relatively high-floor fantasy option, albeit one without a ton of upside.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...