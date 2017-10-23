Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Finds paydirt in loss
Kroft secured all four of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-14 loss to the Steelers.
Operating as the starter in place of the injured Tyler Eifert (back), Kroft wasn't targeted often down the field. However, he was a reliable short-range outlet, which proved handy on a day QB Andy Dalton often had little time to throw. The 2015 third-rounder has now seen at least four targets per week in his new role while averaging 4.3 receptions and 39.3 yards in those games. Together with the fact he's scored three times in that same span, Kroft is looking to be a relatively high-floor fantasy option, albeit one without a ton of upside.
