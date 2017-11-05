Kroft nabbed both of his targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss the the Jaguars.

The bulk of Kroft's work came in the second quarter when he went up field for a 59-yard reception, setting up Cincinnati's lone score of the game. That catch alone went for more yardage than Kroft has mustered in all but one full game this season. The very stout Jacksonville defense gave the Bengals fits with A.J. Green (ejection) out for most of the context, but Kroft is still a solid play as he had caught at least four passes in four consecutive games entering Sunday and had scored three times in that span.