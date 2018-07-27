Kroft (undisclosed) returned healthy for training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Kroft was held out of June minicamp but never seemed to be in much danger of missing the start of training camp. He figures to get most of the first-team reps while Tyler Eifert (back) until is removed from the PUP list. Given Eifert's lengthy injury history, there's a decent chance Kroft will have an opportunity to build on his breakout 2017 campaign.

