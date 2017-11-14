Kroft was held to one four-yard catch out of six targets in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Tennessee.

What's going on with Kroft? After four straight games with at least four catches, the third-year tight end has caught just two passes over the past two weeks. It wasn't for a lack of trying on Sunday as Andy Dalton looked Kroft's way six times, but found friendlier confines on the outside to A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell. Expect Kroft to get more attention this coming week against Denver, a team with some lock-down corners on the outside, but that has struggled defending athletic tight ends this season.