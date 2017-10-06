Bengals' Tyler Kroft: In line for another start
Kroft (neck, knee) was removed from the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With Tyler Eifert (back) ruled out for the third straight week, Kroft is in line for another start at tight end, coming off a 68-yard, two-score performance Week 4 against the Browns. He figures to once again play the vast majority of offensive snaps, but production will be tougher to come by against a Buffalo defense that ranks second in the league in opponent passer rating (63.1).
