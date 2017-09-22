Kroft is slated for more snaps Sunday at Green Bay with Tyler Eifert (knee/back) out of the lineup, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Eifert's health concerns appear to stem from side effects of last December's back surgery and knee tendinitis from the preseason, signaling a multi-game absence is possible. After handling 84 and 78 percent of the offensive snaps in the first two weeks of the season, Eifert leaves a large void to be filled by Kroft and, to a lesser extent, Ryan Hewitt. Whether the workload results in marks in the box score remains to be seen, but Kroft has hauled in 22 of 28 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown in 32 career contests.