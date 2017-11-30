Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Limited at Thursday's practice
Kroft (wrist) was limited at Thursday's practice, the Dayton Daily News reports.
Per the report, Kroft's wrist injury dates back to Week 11's game against the Broncos, but it's an issue the tight end played through in this past Sunday's win over the Browns. While Kroft has hauled in just six passes for 30 yards over his last three outings, he has, at least, scored in the Bengals' last two games. He profiles a TD-dependent fantasy dart in Week 13, while up against the Steelers' rugged pass defense Monday night.
