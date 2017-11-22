Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Limited with hand injury.
Kroft (hand) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Kroft injured his hand in the second half of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Broncos, finishing with two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown on three targets while playing 86 percent of Cincinnati's offensive snaps. With no details provided by the team since Sunday, it appears the tight end is just dealing with a minor ailment ahead of Sunday's favorable matchup with the Browns. Kroft enjoyed a career-best performance against Cleveland in Week 4, catching six of seven targets for 68 yards and two scores in a 31-7 victory.
