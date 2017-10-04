Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Limited with two injuries
Kroft (neck, knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Kroft apparently got a bit banged up in the best game of his career, though his ability to log a limited practice suggests neither injury is serious. Meanwhile, starting tight end Tyler Eifert (back) still isn't practicing, which sets up Kroft to make a third consecutive start Sunday against Buffalo.
