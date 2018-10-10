Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Looking iffy this week
Kroft, who left this past Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a right foot injury, was sporting a walking boot and getting around the Bengals' locker room on a mini-scooter Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Given that Kroft is looking iffy, at best, for this weekend's game against the Steelers and that Tyler Eifert (ankle) is on IR, the Bengals bolstered their tight end depth by signing Matt Lengel. C.J. Uzomah is the team's top healthy option at the position, but he'll need to see more volume in order to merit fantasy consideration. In Week 5, Uzomah turned his two targets into 43 yards, while Kroft did not haul in his only target before exiting the contest.
