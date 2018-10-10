Kroft, who exited Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Dolphins with a right foot injury, was sporting a walking boot Wednesday and navigating around the Bengals' locker room on a scooter, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It looks as though the injury will prevent Kroft from taking the practice field Wednesday, making him questionable at best for the Week 6 matchup with the Steelers. With Tyler Eifert (ankle) shifting to injured reserve last week, the Bengals bolstered their tight-end depth by signing Matt Lengel. C.J. Uzomah is the team's top healthy option at the position, but he'll need to see more volume in order to merit fantasy consideration. In Week 5, Uzomah turned his two targets into 43 yards, while Kroft failed to haul in the lone target he saw prior to departing.