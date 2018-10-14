Bengals' Tyler Kroft: May need foot surgery
Kroft, who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is dealing with a fractured bone in his right foot and could require surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
According to Schefter, Kroft has already ruled himself out for the Bengals' Week 7 contest against the Chiefs and will meet with a specialist over the next two weeks to determine whether he can play through the injury. If Kroft needs surgery to address the matter, it would likely end his season and make him the second Bengals tight end to land on injured reserve after Tyler Eifert (ankle) was shut down. With Kroft out for at least the next two games, C.J. Uzomah is locked in as the Bengals' primary option at the position.
